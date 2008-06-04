iHome iH69 and iH70 Are Computer Speakers + iPod Docks

We've seen the iHome iH69 before, but it and the slightly newer iH70 computer speakers have an iPod dock built directly into the body. Why's this useful when you've theoretically got your computer plugged into your computer; the same computer that already has the music library that you fed your iPod with? That's a good question, but iHome's probably assuming you're taking these speakers to, say, work. Or something. The iH69 is $US99 and the iH70 is $US122 when it's released soon. [iHome]