If This is What Prison in Brazil is Like, Arrest Me Now

Genilson Lins da Silva was arrested an thrown in prison after being sentenced to 28 years for robbery and murder. However, it appears that some of the prisons in Brazil aren't as bad as they are made out to be considering the fact that a plasma TV, refrigerator, gym equipment, two .38-calibre pistols and $173,000 in cash was recently discovered in da Silva's cell. The items were uncovered during a raid that was part of a statewide crackdown on drug trafficking, and they are now investigating how he managed to live the high life while being incarcerated. Uh...bribes maybe?[Star Telegram]