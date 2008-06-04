If Giz Readers Designed Apple Products, We'd Have Some Pretty Strange Apple Products

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Last week, I introduced our DIY Apple Mockup Kit, a Photoshop file with all the doodads that'll allow you to make your very own fake Apple product for leaking to blogs before a big announcement. We got a great response. Hit the jump for the 35 best entries as well as special awards for Most Droolworthy, Most Questionable and Most Batshit Insane.

Most Droolworthy — iMac Pro by Jim D'Alessandro
I love the super-thin bezel and the speakers all along the base. Who knows if this is feasible, but I really like it.

Most Questionable — iShuffle by Misha Kvakin
While the design itself is pretty nice, there's only one button, and according to Misha "you just press the button and call a random person from your list." Yeah, I can't imagine ever wanting to just call a random person from my contacts.

Most Batshit Insane - Whatever the Hell This Is by "Flip"
Yeah, I got nothing. Although it is accurate that Chen shoots a laser beam of Steve Jobs' face on an Apple logo out of his pants. But an Ethernet jack for a mouth?? You so crazy!

And now, for the rest of the best. Thanks to everyone who took the time to send something in! If we didn't include yours, don't take it personally; we got a ton of entries for this one. Try again next time!

