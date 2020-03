This iPod Touch-only stand from Rockridgesound blows the iPhone Xtand out of the water in its iMac-alike styling— it's even got the drive slot there on the right-hand side. Handy for propping the iPod up when you're watching movies, the iClooly's got tilt and rotate functions, and you can connect up the dock connector and headphones whilst it's in the mount. You can own this bit of shameless Mac fanboyness for around US$47 from RockRidgeSound. [Av Watch]