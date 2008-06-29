HybRed PC Casemod Gives the iMac a Severe Inferiority Complex

Before we get into the details of this compact HybRed PC casemod from modder Ville "Willek" Kyrö, let's set the scene, shall we? An iMac sits comfortably at a local coffee shop, its wifi at 100%, eagerly sucking down megabytes of the latest Natasha Bedingfield mp3 from iTunes when all of a sudden, the HybRed bursts through the door and orders *gulp* a medium coffee, black, and pays with cash! Queue the scratching record as the iMac wets itself and shorts out. And... scene. More seriously, the all-in-one design is really all the HybRed shares with the iMac, because as you'll see this is one serious gaming rig.

Inside the glowing custom-built aluminium chassis of the HybRed Gaming PC is an Athlon64 3500+ CPU. Graphics are handled by an nVidia GeForce 6800GT on a PCI-e bus. The power supply, as you can see, is kept separate in its own illuminated case. Red LEDs (HybRed, get it?) keep the rig illuminated when the lights go down low. [Metku Mods via Technabob]