HRRMMMM. WHAT IS THIS AGAIN? ANOTHER NEW HULK TV TRAILER!? HULK IS TIRED! THIS MOVIE WILL SUCK! Or maybe not, Hulk see again... hrrmmm. Bright light. Door. Chairs. HULK DON'T LIKE GENERAL ROSS! PUNY ROSS AND HIS PUNY TANKS! Oh! WAIT! IS THAT TONY STARK? HULK LIKES TONY STARK AND HIS GREEN MARTINI COCKTAILS AND HIS LITTLE PRETZELS AND RITZ COOKIES! Maybe this movie will not suck after all.

[Moviebox]