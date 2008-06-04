HTC Touch Pro Advances Slide-Out Windows Mobile Action

HTC's going back to what they do best—Windows Mobile phones with slide-out QWERTY keyboards—by way of the HTC Touch Pro, also known as the HTC Raphael. It's got a very Touch-Diamond-like back, and has 7.2 Mbps HSDPA, 512MB internal storage, 288MB RAM, microSD slot, a 2.8-inch VGA screen, 3.2-megapixel camera, GPS, video calling and a 1350 mAh battery that gives 8 hours of talk time.

TouchFLO 3D, the improved UI we saw back on the Touch Diamond, is also there, along with a YouTube app and Google Maps (works w/ that GPS). Release date looks like late summer for Europe, Asia and the Middle East, then later 2008 for North and Latin America. We really like the way the Touch Diamond shaped up, but we're partial to this version of HTC's form factor. Windows Mobile really isn't Windows Mobile without a sturdy keyboard. [HTC]