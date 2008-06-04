How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

HTC Touch Pro Advances Slide-Out Windows Mobile Action

HTC's going back to what they do best—Windows Mobile phones with slide-out QWERTY keyboards—by way of the HTC Touch Pro, also known as the HTC Raphael. It's got a very Touch-Diamond-like back, and has 7.2 Mbps HSDPA, 512MB internal storage, 288MB RAM, microSD slot, a 2.8-inch VGA screen, 3.2-megapixel camera, GPS, video calling and a 1350 mAh battery that gives 8 hours of talk time.

TouchFLO 3D, the improved UI we saw back on the Touch Diamond, is also there, along with a YouTube app and Google Maps (works w/ that GPS). Release date looks like late summer for Europe, Asia and the Middle East, then later 2008 for North and Latin America. We really like the way the Touch Diamond shaped up, but we're partial to this version of HTC's form factor. Windows Mobile really isn't Windows Mobile without a sturdy keyboard. [HTC]

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

