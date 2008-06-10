HP Touchsmart IQ506 Brings New Interface, Bigger Screen and Intel Processor

HP turned the Touchsmart line on its head and designed an entire new touch interface for its IQ506 PC. The touch UI focuses around "lifestyle apps" such as calendars, weather, news and multimedia, and is supposed to offer a more intuitive experience. It also has 22-inch screen (up from 19-inches), 500 GB HDD and a 2.16 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo Processor (previously 1.9 GHz AMD x64). And despite not being multi-touch, the gestures and animations of the UI are quite similar.



The insides of the TouchSmart also include 4 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce 9300 M GS HD graphics card, ATSC Tuner, Webcam, Bluetooth 2.0, Firewire and an 8x DVD burner. It also comes packaged with a wireless keyboard and mouse, as well as a VIsta Media Centre remote. There's also an ambient light at the bottom of the computer which glows so you can see your keyboard in the dark.

The screen of the Touchsmart isn't touch sensitive; it's actually a beam of light in front of the screen that recognises where your finger is when you break the plane of the light beam. The interface, which is all developed within Vista, can be customised in many ways, allowing you to pick from a variety of content to be displayed on the home screen. There's also a finger painting app, photo browsing and editing app, music player, movie player, RSS aggregator and calendar.

The design of the computer is another noticeable upgrade, which takes the Touchsmart from utilitarian device to something you actually want in the house. The folded design is supposed to resemble a messenger bag, and it doesn't look half bad. The HP Touchsmart IQ506 is expected to hit stores July 13 for US$1500. A TV Tuner-less IQ504 will also be available for US$1300