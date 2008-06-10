HP Pavillion DV Series Notebooks Redesigned with Magic Chrome, Blu-ray, HD Tuners and More

HP overhauled its feature-packed consumer DV notebooks, the familiar black-and-silver ID getting a "magic chrome" enhancement: otherwise invisible controls light-up when touched. It's the first new look for the Pavilion line since 2006. The entire line features HD tuners, Blu-ray drives, webcams, fingerprint readers and built-in 3G internet. Here's a closer look at the line, as well as a newest TX tablet PC and the XB4, the laptop dock equivalent of Batman's utility belt.

HP Fuses Style and Entertainment in Next-generation Notebook Portfolio

BERLIN, June 10, 2008 - HP today unveiled six consumer notebook PC series that push the boundaries of innovation and aesthetics, embodying the company's blend of mobile computing and design expertise.

Announced at the company's Connecting Your World event, the entertainment-packed HP Pavilion "dv"-series notebooks is adorned with a sleek, liquid-metallic HP Imprint 2 surface design, "magic chrome" touch controls that appear at the touch of a finger, and intuitive, one-click access to high-quality TV,(1) photos, movies and music from nearly any location. The notebook series also features built-in HP ProtectSmart Hard Drive Protection, which automatically stops the hard drive from spinning after it detects sudden movement, helping to prevent the loss of data.

Also new are three series in the Compaq Presario notebook PC line, which provide high value and attractive designs in an array of sizes and configurations. All HP consumer notebooks are also designed with protecting the environment in mind, with energy-efficient features and select materials for easier recycling. In fact, HP has set a goal to remove all mercury - a potentially hazardous substance commonly found in notebook screens - from its entire notebook line by the end of 2010.

In addition, HP announced accessories to personalise the mobile experience with multimedia docking stations, power adapters, extra capacity batteries, TV tuners,(1) remote controls, speakers, color-matched accessories and much more, enabling consumers to do more with their notebooks.(2)

"HP is creating notebook computers that captivate consumers by combining sleek and striking designs with immersive entertainment capabilities that make for a great user experience," said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer Notebooks, Personal Systems Group, HP. "As the No. 1 consumer notebook brand, our new lineup raises the bar even higher, with notebooks that are tailored for the ever-changing lifestyles of people who are on the go and need to stay connected."

HP Pavilion notebooks deliver exquisite design and powerful entertainment

HP Pavilion notebooks set a new standard in notebook design with unexpected innovations such as invisible "magic chrome" controls that light up and become fully interactive upon power up. Smooth lines, optional HP BrightView Infinity Widescreen flush-glass screens, along with color-matched keyboards and touch pads create a frameless, thin and elegant appearance.

The new HP Pavilion notebook series also offers consumers a choice of the latest AMD and Intel processors and a high-speed eSATA interface for backup to external storage drives. The series also introduces to consumers built-in HP ProtectSmart Hard Drive Protection technology, which was previously available only in HP business-class notebooks. This technology automatically detects if a notebook has been dropped and, while the notebook is on its brief journey to the floor, automatically stops the hard drive from spinning, helping to prevent the loss of files and data.

Matching outer style with inner power, the new HP Pavilion series offer a broad range of features and sizes to match consumers' lifestyles.

The ENERGY STAR -qualified HP Pavilion dv4 Entertainment Notebook PC packs the latest technology into a 14.1-inch diagonal display. Already lightweight and power-efficient, an HP SmartBay enables the use of an included weight saver in place of the optical drive for even greater mobility. Entertainment-ready, the HP Pavilion dv4 offers a choice of integrated TV tuner(1) and Blu-ray(3) optical drive, delivering a portable high-definition(4) experience. Other options include broadband wireless(5) for those who wish to stay connected without a wireless hotspot, and a brighter, mercury-free LED display.(2)

For users seeking an ideal balance among mobility, performance and screen size, the HP Pavilion dv5 Entertainment Notebook PC delivers a mid-size, 15.4-inch diagonal display, exquisite design and powerful entertainment with optional discrete graphics from NVIDIA.

The HP Pavilion dv7 Entertainment Notebook PC's 17-inch diagonal display and sleek design deliver powerful high-definition entertainment for TV,(1) photos, movies and music with full-size realism that makes it an ideal alternative to desktop PCs. The HP Pavilion dv7 brings together a rich set of standard features such as premium multi-channel audio and options such as subwoofer, Blu-ray optical drive, built-in TV tuner(1) and robust graphics from ATI and NVIDIA.(2)

Style made simple and affordable

Designed for those on the go, the versatile HP Compaq Presario notebook PC line includes a new industrial design and HP Imprint 2 surface finish, a range of optical drives, built-in wireless(6) technologies and high-quality audio, webcam and analogue microphone capabilities.

The Compaq Presario CQ45 Series Notebook PC is a powerful system that pays equal attention to design and performance. The 14.1-inch diagonal display offers a built-in TV tuner,(1) optional Blu-ray and discrete graphics technology that bring together the paramount combination of consumer entertainment and notebook computing.

The Compaq Presario CQ40 and CQ50 Series Notebook PCs are 14.1-inch and 15.4-inch diagonal display notebooks, respectively. Versatile and affordable, the notebooks are built to travel, offering essential mobile and wireless technologies.

Personal accessories for the mobile lifestyle

HP accessories are loaded with innovative features to let users personalise their notebook experience.

The HP xb4 Notebook Media Docking Station combines the comfort of a standard notebook stand with the connectivity of a port replicator. Convenient and easy to use, the dock requires no software for set up and connectivity is achieved by a single cable that passes all signals, including USB, video, audio and power. For superb audio output, the dock includes speakers, a subwoofer and an auxiliary audio-in port to play music from MP3 players and other external devices.

HP Bluetooth Stereo Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation allow consumers to stream music wirelessly from a wide variety of audio sources, including MP3 players, notebooks and desktop PCs and CD players. Active Noise Cancellation reduces ambient noise and improves the listening experience and enhances audio quality.

Pricing and availability(7)

The HP Pavilion dv4t (Intel) Series Entertainment Notebook PCs start at $999 and will be available beginning later this month. The HP Pavilion dv4z (AMD) Series Entertainment Notebook PCs start at $799 and are expected to be available beginning in September.

Both the HP Pavilion dv5t (Intel) Series Entertainment Notebook PCs, starting at $899, and the HP Pavilion dv5z (AMD) Series Entertainment Notebook PCs, starting at $699, will be available later this month.

The HP Pavilion dv7t (Int el) Series Entertainment Notebook PCs start at $1,229 and will be available later this month, while the HP Pavilion dv7z (AMD) Series Entertainment Notebook PCs start at $949 and are expected to be available in July.

The Compaq Presario CQ45 and CQ40 Series Notebook PC availability and pricing varies by region.

Compaq Presario CQ50 Series Notebook PCs start at $499 and will be available later this month.

The HP Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones start at $149 and are available now. The HP xb4 Notebook Media Docking Station starts at $249 and is expected to be available in July.

Customers can shop for the new HP Pavilion and Compaq Presario notebook PCs by calling +1 888 999 4747, via chat, online or at retail outlets nationwide.

(1) Availability of signals limited by the strength and accessibility of the originating TV signal, location and other factors. Performance issues may arise, and do not constitute defects in the product.

(2) Sold separately or as an add-on features.

(3) Blu-ray is a new format containing new technologies. Certain discs, digital connections, compatibility and/or performance issues may arise, and do not constitute defects in the product. Flawless playback on all systems is not guaranteed. In order for some Blu-ray titles to play, they may require a DVI or HDMI digital connection and the display may require HDCP support. This Blu-ray drive does not support writing to ultra-high speed CDRW media (16X to 32X advertised performance). HD-DVD movies cannot be played on this notebook PC.

(4) High-definition content (for example, WMV HD files) is required to view high-definition images.

(5) Broadband technologies require separately purchased wireless data service contracts. Check with local service provider for coverage and availability.

(6) Wireless access point required and is not included. Availability of public wireless access points limited. Wireless Internet use requires separately purchased Internet service contract.

(7) Estimated U.S. street prices. Actual prices may vary.