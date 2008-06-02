HP Employee Slices Birthday Cake, Fanboy Hearts With MacBook Air

After viewing this pic of Rahul Sood, the CTO of HP's gaming division this afternoon, we're left to wonder here at the Weekend Gizmodo news desk whether the MacBook Air was misnamed. Perhaps MacBook Shank is more apt; or the MacBook Shiv; or even something cross-promotional, like the Ginsu Mac. Regardless, we've seen this thing cut bread, and we know its cousin the MacBook can cut skin. No optical drive? Who needs it! This thing can help you lay down a podcast and win a bar fight at the same time. Bonus points to anyone who can name that cake. [Rahul Sood via TechCrunch]