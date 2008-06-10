HP DreamColor LP2480zx Shows Off Its One Billion Colours

LCD monitors are generally pretty convenient, but many graphic design and video professionals can't rely on LCDs alone because they just aren't colour accurate enough for finesse jobs. So they end up double checking images in clunky CRT monitors. HP is addressing this issue with their DreamcColor display. An LED-backlit 24-inch widescreen monitor, the DreamColor features 30-bit imaging with a over billion colours. That's 64 times the standard LCD colour gamut...at a price that's only about 10 times the standard LCD (US$3,499). A side-by-side against a mortal monitor after the jump, but will you really be able to tell the difference with that piece of crap you're using?

HP Introduces World's First Affordable Color-critical Display

BERLIN, June 10, 2008 - HP today introduced its new color-critical computer professional display, available for less than a quarter of the cost of competing offerings.

The HP DreamColor Display features a new liquid crystal display (LCD) that provides a range of more than 1 billion colours in a 30-bit, LED-backlit display. The display is now shipping worldwide for a U.S. list price of $3,499.(1)

The display is the result of an unprecedented technology collaboration with DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc. (NYSE: DWA) and addresses an increasingly critical need for affordable and consistent colour accuracy in the animation, game development, film/video post, broadcast, product design and graphic arts categories.

The HP DreamColor display is expected to disrupt the economics of colour management, making it possible, for the first time, to have a color-critical LCD display on every desk to make colour checks, redesigns and multiple proofs a thing of the past.

"With the new DreamColor display, HP has broken through barriers that have existed in display technology for the past decade," said Ed Leonard, chief technology officer, DreamWorks Animation. "The new DreamColor display packs a list of significant advances into one amazingly powerful display, enabling an unprecedented level of colour management and fidelity in our production process. It's a digital filmmaker's dream."

Designed for professionals for whom accurate colour management is essential and consumers who seek to use only the best in technology innovations, the HP DreamColor display achieves more than 64 times the colours available on mainstream LCDs. Reds, blues and greens are visibly deeper, blacks are four times darker and whites are adjustable.

The DreamColor display is designed to match the requirements of professional industry standards and includes one-button access to seven pre-sets covering all the important colour space standards. The display also includes a night vision interface for darkroom working conditions.

"Until now, accurate and standout colour has been out of reach for the majority of digital content creators," said Jun Kim, vice president and general manager, Displays, Personal Systems Group, HP. "Our DreamColor display advances colour accuracy for the world's storytellers - our most demanding of customers of performance technologies."

The new HP DreamColor display includes the HP DreamColor engine software, which manages the display to deliver reliable, accurate, easy colour, every time, and the DreamColor calibration kit for precision calibration.

The HP DreamColor LP2480xz is the first display to be introduced under the HP DreamColor Technology initiative, a two-year technology collaboration between HP and DreamWorks Animation that aims to deliver accurate colour that remains consistent from application to application, device to device, and medium to medium. HP introduced the first printers built on the DreamColor engine in March 2007.