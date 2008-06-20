How 'Ultimate' is ESPN's Ultimate Remote? (Verdict: Not So Ultimate )

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Last month ESPN unveiled a remote that they dubbed "The Ultimate." But here is the thing—if you are going to be bold enough to make a claim like that right in the name of the product, you had damn well better be able to back it up. Unfortunately, PC Magazine believes that the device falls well short of expectations.

On the plus side, the inherent ESPN-ness of the remote will undoubtedly appeal to hardcore fans. It even goes so far as to play the ESPN theme song in Tim The "Tool Man" Taylor's famous grunt when you turn on the TV. Convenient features like a "learning mode" to customise functions and a programing setting that will allow you to perform multiple tasks in a single keystroke were also nice touches. However, for US$300, you will be getting a device that is fairly difficult to set up, uncomfortable to hold, and includes an underwhelming W-Fi experience with a small screen and plain old WAP browsing.

All in all, PC Mag felt that you would be better off with a Logitech Harmony One as an "ultimate remote control." Not a bad idea when you consider that it can be had for at least US$50 less than ESPN's remote. [PC Mag]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

