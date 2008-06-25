Does Vista boot slower than a turtle slogging through molasses after you press the power button? If you have a multi-core processor (and you probably do), you can make it scoot at least a little bit faster with just a couple clicks. Run msconfig (type it into the Start search bar, press enter). Click boot, then advanced options. Then change the number of processors to 2 or 4 (or 8 if you're really awesome), and Vista will use all of 'em when booting, not just a single lonesome core. And that should cut your boot time from 10 minutes to about 8 1/2. Update: Aw, this might not do anything after all. [Hackosis via Lifehacker]
How To: Make Windows Vista Boot Faster With Multiple Cores
