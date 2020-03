Do you lack even the slightest artistic skill? Do you like cut corners and do things the easy way? If so, you may already have what it takes to become a seriously horrible GPS art student. Just take the enjoyable art test provided by Boing Boing Gadgets at home in your spare time. With our expert guidance you can create artwork on par with the pros. Just take a look at one of our successful students pictured above. [Boing Boing Gadgets]