How the @&%# Is Crysis Running on the Eee??

The Asus Eee is a fine computer and everything, but we never expected it to run the game-rig-melting Crysis at a high frame rate. So how is it possible? Forgery? Magic? Deal with the devil? No, just a new version of StreamMyGame that now supports UMPCs, mini-notebooks and all those tiny little wimp computers—over 100 models in all. Still don't believe it actually works? Here's a clip:

The new version of StreamMyGame can stream 1024x600 from your big PC to your little PC over your home network. So if you've been waiting to recreate some of the most graphically-intensive games of the current era on a squintastic 7" screen, your day has come.

StreamMyGame : Play Crysis and the latest games on the Eee PC. Now compatible with over 100 UMPC models. www.StreamMyGame.com, which enables games to be played remotely, has released today a new version of its software targeted at the highly popular Eee PC and Ebox from ASUS and over 100 UMPCs from other manufacturers. StreamMyGame's new software runs at full screen resolution on both Windows and Linux versions of the Eee PC and many other Netbooks and UMPCs. "The Linux player has been requested by our Eee PC members and has been optimised to run on both the original and new ranges of the Eee PC. The Window's player has also been optimised." said Richard Faria, StreamMyGame's CEO. "You can have your games installed on your home PC and play them on your Netbook around the home and remotely, providing a portable gaming experience on screens that have resolutions of 1024x600," he said, "There are over 100 Netbooks and UMPCs that are now compatible with our technology and we will guarantee similar compatibility with the MID market." Utilising StreamMyGame's technology, high-end games including Crysis, Call of Duty 4, BioShock and HalfLife2 can be played smoothly and without lag on the Eee PC and other UMPCs providing a responsive gaming experience. The gaming power is delivered from your main PC and networked to your Netbook. The new range of Eee PCs using 802.11n and WiMAX will further improve game play by substantially reducing any network lag.

