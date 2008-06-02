Horm Voltaceleste: A Fibre-Optical Star-Spangled Cabinet For Your Stuff

I loved the glowing Full Moon sideboard from the other month, but I wasn't able to convince my wife it'd make a good addition to our home. I reckon I'd have more of a chance with Horm Voltaceleste, from designer Salvatore Indriolo as it's a touch more subtle but just as astronomical. The doors are decorated with embedded fibre-optics in the patterns of constellations, and there's interior lighting too. It's chipboard and poplar veneer, so though there's no info on price I reckon it wouldn't be a wallet-smasher. [Born Rich]