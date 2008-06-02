How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Horm Voltaceleste: A Fibre-Optical Star-Spangled Cabinet For Your Stuff

I loved the glowing Full Moon sideboard from the other month, but I wasn't able to convince my wife it'd make a good addition to our home. I reckon I'd have more of a chance with Horm Voltaceleste, from designer Salvatore Indriolo as it's a touch more subtle but just as astronomical. The doors are decorated with embedded fibre-optics in the patterns of constellations, and there's interior lighting too. It's chipboard and poplar veneer, so though there's no info on price I reckon it wouldn't be a wallet-smasher. [Born Rich]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks respiratory-diseases sars-cov-2 science virology

How Deadly Is COVID-19?

With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles