You may recognise Hop-On from their wide array of cheap-o disposable mobile phones and budget-friendly mobile devices. The company is looking to build on this reputation by unveiling six new phones including the US$125 HOP 1801 smartphone and the HOP1809 which they claim will be one of the cheapest 3G capable phones you can buy. It will also feature a camera, Bluetooth, and support for MPEG-4 media playback.
Hop-On Set To Release US$125 Smartphone, Super Cheap 3G, GSM and More
Trending Stories Right Now
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.