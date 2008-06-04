Honlai's MP100 Palm-Sized LED Projector For Puny PowerPoint Presentations

The MP100 may not be as capable as other palm-sized projectors, but what it lacks in terms of spec it makes up for in design. Actually, scratch that. I have absolutely no idea how a projector with a 5-watt LED, 10-15 lumen output, and 200:1 contrast ratio could be even the slightest bit useful. Plus, it can only throw a maximum 37-inch 640x480 image. Personally, I am content to wait for mini projectors (or Pico projector) technology which should hit sometime this year (or so they say).[Digitimes via Ubergizmo via DVICE]