HoloVizio True 3D Display Uses Voxels, No Goggles

HoloVizio may look like yet another 3D screen, but it completely changes the approach to three-dimensional displays using voxels instead of pixels. Each voxel can project multiple light beams—of different intensity and colours—in several directions, simultaneously. This means that anyone standing around the monitor will actually see an object from a different perspective, with no need for goggles or other stereoscopic tricks. The results are impressive, as you can see on the videos.

Right now, Holografika—the manufacturer—has two displays that work with Windows and Linux systems: the HoloVizio 128WLD and HoloVizio 720RC. These screens act like windows, with objects appearing to recede or pop out of the surface. As you move, you can see the object change perspective like any natural object, with no jumps, an effect that is called continuous motion parallax, which is key to achieve true 3D displays.

According to Holografika, there's also no need for head tracking or positioning, so many people can see the objects at the same time, with no discomfort of any kind.

HoloVizio 128WLD
Aspect ratio: 16:9
Screen size: 32" (792 mm) diagonal, 672 mm x 420 mm
3D resolution: 9.8 Mpixel
2D equivalent resolution from one angle: 512 x 320 pixel
Input: 4 x DVI-I or DVI-D monitor cable (single link)
Compatibility: PC & WorkStation
Viewing angle: 50° horizontal
Colour: 16 Million (24 bit RGB)

HoloVizio 720RC
Aspect ratio: 16:9
Screen size: 72" (~1800 mm) diagonal. 1600 mm x 900 mm
3D resolution: 34.5 Mpixel
2D equivalent resolution from one angle: 1080 x 600 pixel
Input: Gigabit Ethernet (CAT6) or Infiniband
Compatibility: PC & WorkStation
Viewing angle: 50° - 70° horizontal
Colour: 16 Million (24 bit RGB)

The price of each unit is probably the gross domestic product of Costa Rica. [Holografika via GizMag]

