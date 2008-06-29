His and Hers Binary Button-Downs Fuse Subtle Geek With Work Wardrobe Chic

These dry-clean only shirts from Rhombuswear are, perhaps, the perfect "next step" for geeks looking to spruce up their wardrobe with a few articles that aren't open source project-branded polo shirts. From a distance, they're all business. But get close, and the little 1's and 0's start to take shape. Or Iowa test ovals, your choice. Just don't come complaining to us when you get reprimanded for making nasty words with the filled-in ovals. Then again, for US$75 a pop, you might want to leave the No. 2's at home. [Rhombuswear via Geek Sugar via Technabob]