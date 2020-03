The Big Picture, my favourite new blog to come around in ages, has 17 of the most remarkable high res images from Mars you're likely to see. It includes everything from detailed photos of the surface to photos from above to animations of dust devils, and you've really got to see it. Above is a high-res pic of the Pheonix lander taken about a week ago, where you can clearly see its arm scooping up Martian dirt for analysis. Amazing. Be sure to follow the link to see the other 12 pictures.

[The Big Picture]