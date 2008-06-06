HDD Plug-in Dock Gets Some Two-Slot, eSATA Action

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

First there was the strangely Nintendo cartridge-like USB HDD dock, then there was the USB hub version. Now the strange external drive dock has got two slots for either 3.5- or 2.5-inch SATA drives, and also connects to your PC via eSata. There's one connection for each, mind you, so you'd better have a few slots free—though you can fall back on the USB option. Available soon for US$107.56. [GeekStuff4U via Akihabaranews]

