'HD for Kids!' Colouring Book: Now You Really Have to Stay Inside the Lines

This great "HD for Kids!" coloring book by Non-Toxic Reviews teaches tykes all about the joys—and pitfalls—of High-Def TV through activities like tracing burn-in on a plasma screen and the borderline-autistic "draw 1,080 dots inside this HDTV". The book is too funny not to be a little tongue-in-cheek, but the lessons are real and helpful for people of all ages. I can definitely relate to the part that gets the younggins disappointed early in life when they realise they have four HDMI devices, but only one input to plug them into. Check out our favourite pages in the gallery, and get the full book for free by hitting the link. [Non-Toxic Reviews via BBG]