Hannah Montana Mic Kit Makes Singing Easy for Little Girls and Grown Men Alike

Before you laugh, Hannah Montana has some high-tech instruments out that even hardcore gadget heads can appreciate. My favourite is the Mic Kit, expertly demoed by Disney creative director Jon Guerra in the clip above. The kit is a USB mic with software that teaches you how to sing with proper pitch control and recognition through a karaoke-style game. It analyses your vocal range too, and adjusts the songs accordingly so you don't have to worry about sounding hopelessly out of tune.

There's also a Guitar Hero-style plug-and-play game for kids that has 3 buttons and a cool touch-sensor bar instead of the typical strumming button. It's $US70, and the mic kit is $US50, both coming soon. [Disney]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
"Just do it. You deserve this." "If you won't do it for the experience, at least do it for the article." That was my internal monologue, tempting me into upgrading to First Class on Qantas recently. I was returning home from the Los Angeles on the A380 and really wanted to review the cabin. Eat the food. Sleep laying down. 50,000 Frequent Flyer points and a confirmation text later, I was in. So I stuffed my carry-on luggage with an embarrassing amount of devices and left my fiancee at the departure gate. He was flying economy.

