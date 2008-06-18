Hannah Montana Mic Kit Makes Singing Easy for Little Girls and Grown Men Alike

Before you laugh, Hannah Montana has some high-tech instruments out that even hardcore gadget heads can appreciate. My favourite is the Mic Kit, expertly demoed by Disney creative director Jon Guerra in the clip above. The kit is a USB mic with software that teaches you how to sing with proper pitch control and recognition through a karaoke-style game. It analyses your vocal range too, and adjusts the songs accordingly so you don't have to worry about sounding hopelessly out of tune.

There's also a Guitar Hero-style plug-and-play game for kids that has 3 buttons and a cool touch-sensor bar instead of the typical strumming button. It's $US70, and the mic kit is $US50, both coming soon. [Disney]