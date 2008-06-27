Hacked Region-Free Blu-ray Players For Sale

While Sony was smart enough to make PS3 games region-free, they still insisted on putting those pesky regional restrictions on Blu-ray discs. Now Blu-ray Mods is selling a modified player that can run all of the world's Blu-ray films and still accept firmware updates. A turnkey hacked Panasonic DMP-BD30, their system runs a steep US$781. That's about US$300 over list. But if you've got a soldering iron and a bit of patience, the kit alone only costs US$108. Whatabargain! [Blu-ray Mods via Engadget]