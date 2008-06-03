How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Griffin WindowSeat Holds Your iPhone/iPod Touch at Eye Level For Convenient Viewing, Face Hitting

This Griffin WindowSeat is a suction cup-based iPhone/iPod touch mount for your car, allowing you to keep your phone at eye level for easy map viewing and voicemail checking. What's left unsaid is how sturdy this thing is in case of an accident, and whether it will come careening off your window or dashboard into your face to make a comically iPhone-ish indentation on your cheek. Either way, it's US$29.99, which isn't all that expensive for the ability to surf the internet while driving (kidding). [Griffin via PCWorld]

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

