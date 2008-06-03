Griffin WindowSeat Holds Your iPhone/iPod Touch at Eye Level For Convenient Viewing, Face Hitting

This Griffin WindowSeat is a suction cup-based iPhone/iPod touch mount for your car, allowing you to keep your phone at eye level for easy map viewing and voicemail checking. What's left unsaid is how sturdy this thing is in case of an accident, and whether it will come careening off your window or dashboard into your face to make a comically iPhone-ish indentation on your cheek. Either way, it's US$29.99, which isn't all that expensive for the ability to surf the internet while driving (kidding). [Griffin via PCWorld]