Gotham City Has a Bigger Problem Than Joker or Two Face - It Has Comcast

Hasn't Gotham suffered enough? First that huge depression, then deranged lunatics trying to kill everyone in the city via gas, then a prison break, then this dude dressed up as a joker. And now they have to use COMCAST INTERNET? The humanity! Can't Bruce Wayne do anything about this? He can buy them out and put in people who can actually get our connections installed within a month of ordering it. Maybe this libelous expose on his recent comings and goings will get Wayne in motion. (Seriously though, this is a pretty fun recap for people who haven't seen, or forgot what happened in the first movie.) [Gotham Cable News]