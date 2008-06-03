Google's GPhone Delayed Until 2009, Android Platform Still OK?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Gary Krakow of TheStreet (formerly of MSNBC) is claiming that Google's own "GPhone" will be delayed until 2009. One question here. How can something that hasn't even been announced—Google's own hardware version of their Android operating system—be delayed?

Assuming that the phone really is in production and will be delayed until 2009, that leaves the question of whether the Android platform as a whole will be delayed, since many other manufacturers besides Google are planning their own phones. Krakow's source doesn't say, which probably means it's still on track. Either that, or horribly, horribly delayed and the guy doesn't want to induce a panic. [The Street]

