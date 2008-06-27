Google Street View Car Drives Into Microsoft Campus, Gets Laughed At By Windows Live Maps

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Reader Don sends in this fantastic tip about a Google Street View car actually driving around and taking pictures inside a Microsoft campus. The GooCar—shown here photographed by Microsoftees—wasn't just covering regular roads, they were going in-between buildings and getting as many angles as they could of the campus. That's ballsy. What's even funnier, says Don, is that the Google guys were driving around the team that does Windows Live Maps, like nothing was wrong, when other Microsoft guys were laughing and yelling at them. Much nerd hilarity ensued. [Thanks Don!]

