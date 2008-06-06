Google Signs 40-Year Lease to Build New Campus on NASA Land

Sergey and Larry's involvement with NASA seems to be getting ever deeper. Alongside the parking rights for the Google company jet at Moffat airfield, and using NASA data for Google, the Mountain View-based company is to build a brand new empire on 42.2 acres of land owned by the space agency at the Ames Research Centre in Mountain View. The high-tech campus will have around 1.2 million sq ft of offices and R&D facilities, and is costing around US$3.66 million per year of its 40-year lease.

Here's what the two camps had to say about the deal. "With this new campus, we will establish a new era of expanded collaboration with Google that will further enhance our Silicon Valley connections," said Ames Director S. Pete Worden. "This major expansion of NASA Research Park supports NASA's mission to lead the nation in space exploration, scientific discovery and aeronautics research."

"This long-term lease agreement is a key component of Google's strategy for continued growth in Silicon Valley," said David Radcliffe, Google's vice president of real estate and workplace services. "We believe this collaboration between Google, NASA and the city of Mountain View is emblematic of the mutually beneficial partnerships that can be created between the public and private sectors."

Google has an option to extend the lease to up to 90 years, if it so wishes. When construction begins, by the end of September 2013, NASA will retain control of pretty much everything, including approving the design, issuing building permits, conducting inspections and monitoring construction. As well as the office space, Google has plans to build "company housing and amenities such as dining, sports, fitness, child care, conference and parking facilities for its employees, as well as recreation and park facilities and infrastructure improvements for NASA's use," according to the NASA press release. [NASA and BBC News]