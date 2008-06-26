Google Says Android Still On Track, We Say ORLY

Google's refuting the WSJ's earlier claims that Android is delayed with its own statement.

We are on schedule and we're very excited to see the momentum continuing to build behind the Android platform among carriers, manufacturers, developers and consumers.

Here's what we make of this.

The WSJ pointed the finger at T-Mobile as the reason why Google's development is being delayed for Sprint and Verizon.

T-Mobile USA expects to deliver an Android-powered phone in the fourth period. But that launch is taking up so much of Google's attention and resources that Sprint Nextel Corp., which had hoped to launch an Android phone this year, won't be able to, a person familiar with the matter said.

To us, Android (the OS) can still be on track for a release at the end of the year, but if the development process is crappy and stuff keeps changing, handset manufacturers will have a more difficult time making their phones. Out of T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon, T-Mobile usually does the least number of customisations on their phones, which makes it more likely that they'll be available by the end of the year. Sprint and Verizon need more time to add their own apps and junk on top.

On the other hand, if Android really is still on track, you should be able to get non-carrier branded Android phones from various manufacturers such as HTC by the end of the year. If you're on a GSM network like AT&T or T-Mobile, you can just go ahead and move that over onto your plan. [Mobile Entertainment via Tech Digest]