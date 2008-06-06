Google Maps For Mobile 2.2 Saves Gas With Bus and Train Directions

The new version of Google Maps for Mobile (2.2) is offering public transportation directions "in all of the same places as the web version of Google Maps, including Chicago, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Vancouver, and over 40 other cities in North America." Users will also be able to easily browse through all scheduled trips and get information on the last transit trips for the day. Throw that in with the "My Location" feature, and you have yourself a useful tool in the fight against high gas prices.



[Google Mobile]