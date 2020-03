Okay, okay: I know what they look like, but since the official description is "bullet-like," that's what I'm sticking with. These 7.5-inch tall, cylindrical, smooth-tipped speakers are USB bus-powered and have music-reactive color-changing LEDS in the top, making them "very nice to listen to your favourite music at night" apparently. They pump out 2 x 2W and 2 x 1W of sounds from 150Hz to 20kHz. Available now for a mere US$20. [Gadget4All via Geek Alerts]