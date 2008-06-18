Gizmodo's iPhone SDK App Contest

We saw a number of iPhone SDK applications demoed during the WWDC keynote last week, some of which—like the physics-based game Enigmo—were fantastic. With over 250,000 kits downloaded and 4,000 admitted to the iPhone beta program, we're sure you guys have come up with something as good, or even better than that. That's why we're holding our own Gizmodo iPhone App Contest.

You're proud of the work you've put into your iPhone SDK application. Show us what you did. Email your entry to [email protected] with the subject "iPhone SDK App Contest: Name of App" with the name of your app there. Each entry should include screenshots (as many as it takes to properly illustrate your program) as well as a 1 paragraph description telling us what it's all about. We'll showcase the best ones here for the world to gawk at.

We also know that there are tons of very cool applications such as Sling that might not even be approved by Apple as an official SDK app. That's why we're taking entrants for unofficial (jailbroken) apps as well. Send those in to [email protected] with the subject "iPhone Unofficial App Contest: Name of App". Essentially, we'll be getting a weird kinda sorta head-to-head that pits bigger name companies/development teams against hackers.