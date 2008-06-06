Give Gadgets the Unlikeliest, Most Ludicrous Spokespeople Possible

For this week's Photoshop contest, we're gonna make it a bit easier on those of you with little to no image editing skills. We want to see you make fake ads for gadgets with the most unlikely spokespeople possible. My tasteless example is above, and I trust that you can come up with many ridiculous combos of devices and celebrities. This one is all about creativity and humour, so get your brains working! I'm actually a little nervous about what kind of stuff you guys are going to send in, but maybe that's the sign of a contest with a lot of potential. Here's hoping. Send your masterpieces to [email protected] with "Unlikely Spokespeople" in the subject line. The best and funniest results will appear in our Gallery of Champions next Tuesday.