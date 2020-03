Girl Talk, the manic mashup artist who combines hundreds and hundreds of samples to create his frenetic, ADD music, just released his new album, Feed the Animals last week (as a pay-what-you-want download, incidentally). It includes a song with "New Soul" by Yael Naim sampled, the song from the Macbook Air ad. Of course, now that song has been mashed up with the original ad. It's pretty sweet. [Andrew Pile]