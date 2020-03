Hobbymedia spotted this gigantic Ultraman at the Tokyo Toy Show 2008. It's a gigantic Ultraman that's made up of tiny little Ultramen. Or mans. The whole thing looks to be about the size of 10 average Japanese attendees if you stacked them up correctly. What's also interesting about Tokyo Toy Show is that they've got three separate bathroom categories, men, women, and defecating toddlers. [Hobby Media]