Minimalist clocks pop up from time to time, and while sometimes they're just good enough for you to know it's "three-ish," the Around clock can actually let you know it's "three fifteenish." It's about as simple design as you can get: with a rotating dial and a red wire that tells you the time. From Lexon, it's available for US$45. And you can't get that tune out of your head now can you? Round round get around.... [Acquire]