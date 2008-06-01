Geek Gang Signs Might Get You Shot In Compton

First came Pharrell's hip hop funk group N.E.R.D., then Chamillionaire's Ridin' (Dirty) was appropriated into White n' Nerdy, and now the disparate worlds of hip hop culture and geekdom have crossed once again, with this poster depicting geek gang signs!

Macheads and Windows fanboys can now proclaim their love for their respective platforms through sign language... and oh damn! Is that a Linux Lover encroaching on your turf? Turn that mother out! All you nerds should be careful using these on the street though, since you could come across someone who might mistake them for their real life gangsta counterparts. 7H|_|G L1F3. [Joey DeVilla]