Garmin Announces a New, Improved Astro GPS Dog Collar

Garmin has just announced a successor to their original Astro GPS dog collar. With a new more rugged and flexible design, the Astro DC 30 can track your best friend for up to 30 hours at a time, depending on the variable update rate. And while it still needs to sync with the Astro pocketable base station unit, that crazy mutt can run up to seven miles away and still show up on the map. That's enough to crap in the whole neighborhood's lawn without ever missing a beat (while your dog is safe in your yard). US$199. [Garmin]