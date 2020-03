If you ever wondered where the Galactic Empire gets all those stormtroopers, look no further than the Lego factory in Denmark: here's an exclusive video about how the iconic mini-figure gets its characteristic evil look after getting out of the mold machine. The printing of these mini-figs is one of the most expensive and delicate processes at the Lego factory. The rubber stamping has to be done in a very precise way—printing feature by feature in layers—until it's done. [Giz's Lego Trip]