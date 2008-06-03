Free Starbucks Wi-Fi Launches Tomorrow

Our friend and Starbucks addict Dave Zatz says that Starbucks' long-overdue free Wi-Fi is officially launching tomorrow. Info comes from the manager of his usual haunt, who gave him a peek at the store memo and signage, though he couldn't take photos. No word on whether iPhone access is coming back tomorrow (or June 9th), unfortunately. Makes sense, given that AT&T's service has been there since May 1 for AT&T customers. Anyone planning a run just to celebrate? Just remember you need to register a Starbucks card and use it once a month to get your two free hours a day. [Zatz Not Funny, Thanks Dave!]