Foxtel HD+ Official Launch Date: June 22, 2008

Even though we've known about the pricing for a little while now, and Ty from CNet was even lucky enough to get an early model for review , the HD+ service from Foxtel gets its official launch on Sunday June 22.

15,000 Foxtel subscribers have already been upgraded to the new service, according to the press release that just landed in our inbox. That's a pretty big number for a service that hasn't officially launched yet.

We'll be testing out the new service in the weeks to come, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, press release junkies can read this one below the fold: