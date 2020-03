Foxconn rolled out another handheld Pico Projector device at Computex this week, packing a 76mm Texas Instruments DLP chip and 854x480 resolution into a small package roughly the size of a matchbox (just 65 grams). Though Pico Projectors have been supported by many heavyweights such as 3M, Texas Instruments and Motorola, the technology has yet to make an appearance in the consumer market. But more prototypes from different companies can't be a bad thing, right? [Aving via About Projectors]