Forbes: iPhone Could Kill the DS (Spore Shows Us Why They're Wrong)

Forbes is running a frankly bizarre piece that the DS's greatest threat is the iPhone, because it has "the touch-sensitive screen of a Nintendo DS with the motion sensitivity of the Nintendo Wii" (the writer is absolutely hyped for this combo) and the upcoming App Store will bring in a flood of games. The primary goods he waves at is EA's Spore. Not only is he wrong on principle—the iPhone really isn't about games to start, and remember Apple's most recent gaming rennaissance?—but Spore actually just proves our point.

The DS version of Spore is already a very different, much smaller game than the truly galactic full-scale universe you're getting on the Mac and PC. It's like Spore Lite. And the iPhone version is even simpler than that—it's basically just the "spore" stage of Spore, totally top-down and 2D, extremely simple. In a way, it's just a glorified version of the mobile phone games that people who'd pick up a DS or real portable gaming system would totally ignore. There's no crossover or competing audience with the DS version—it's basically just a distraction, and that's what most games on the iPhone will be.

Will games on the iPhone be better than most other mobile phone games? Probably. It has the juice, the platform and the controls. But it won't knock a DS or PSP out of your bag by any means. It's just not the same space. [Forbes]