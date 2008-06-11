Folding Bike Handlebars: So Obvious, It Took This Long to Think of It

At this very moment a bike is leaning against my living room wall taking up unnecessary space. A simple solution would be to replace the standard handlebars with collapsible versions so that the bike could be placed flush (more or less) to the wall. Thanks to designer Joe Wentworth, these retrofit folding handlebars would make a bicycle easier to store and more secure if locked into the collapsed position. Whether this concept will actually see the light of day remains to be seen—but it can't come soon enough for me. The last thing I need is to another groin-first trip into my exposed bike handlebars. [Tuvie]