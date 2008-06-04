Flower Power to Solar Power: Artificial Plant has Solar Cell Leaves

A Japanese science and engineering team have created this crazy artificial houseplant with high-efficiency organic thin-film solar cells as leaves. Developed by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, it's got about 58 square centimetres of power-generating area, and each flexible leaf has a complex structure protected by a thin plastic layer. This makes them durable, and the team foresees uses as eco-friendly power generators embedded into buildings, clothes, leisure goods and toys. [Nikkei via Dvice]