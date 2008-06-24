First Warner Bros. BD-Live Discs to Arrive in Christmas Stockings

Warner, the studio that sunk HD DVD's ship as it climbed aboard Blu-ray's, will be one of the slowest to jump on BD-Live, Blu-ray's online interactive content. Its BD-Live discs will arrive around Christmastime, with features like real-time viewing (?), a search engine, library access, and a recommendation tool—all pretty boring compared to Fox's BD-Live plans, which include a multiplayer game for Alien vs. Predator. None of the titles are named yet, but hopefully they come up with something more awesome for The Dark Knight, which would be hitting around that time. [High-Def Digest]