This appears to be the first shot in which we see the iPhone up against the iPhone 3G. While the angle isn't all that telling, maybe that's exactly the point. For all intents and purposes, the two phones look one in the same. But to fanboys and those who've already held the original iPhone for hours on end, sure, that extra .5mm of thickness coupled with thinner edges could feel a lot different. [iLounge, in case you didn't notice the subtle watermarking job.]