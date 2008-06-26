First Pics of NYC's Waterfalls in Action, Set to Launch Fully Tomorrow

This summer, NYC is installing a handful of giant, 120-foot-tall waterfalls in the East River and under the Brooklyn Bridge. The art installation will be turned on fully tomorrow, but here are the first shots of the Brooklyn Bridge waterfall in action, taken during a pre-dawn test yesterday morning by photographer Vincent Laforet. It looks awesome. The waterfalls will be up for the next couple months, so be sure to walk across the Manhattan bridge and check them out if you're in town this summer.



[NY Times]